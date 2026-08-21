Kempegowda International Airport lowers departure fees and adds arrival charges

Flying in or out of Bengaluru after September 1, 2026? Kempegowda International Airport is updating its User Development Fee (UDF).

Good news for travelers: domestic departure fees are dropping from ₹550 to ₹300, and international departures go down from ₹1,500 to ₹997.

But heads up: for the first time, arriving passengers will also pay a fee: ₹125 for domestic arrivals and ₹426 if you're flying in from abroad.