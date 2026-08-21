Kempegowda International Airport lowers departure fees and adds arrival charges
Flying in or out of Bengaluru after September 1, 2026? Kempegowda International Airport is updating its User Development Fee (UDF).
Good news for travelers: domestic departure fees are dropping from ₹550 to ₹300, and international departures go down from ₹1,500 to ₹997.
But heads up: for the first time, arriving passengers will also pay a fee: ₹125 for domestic arrivals and ₹426 if you're flying in from abroad.
KIA rates effective September 1 2026
These new rates apply to tickets issued on or after September 1, 2026, and will be in effect until March 2031.
Landing charges are also being tweaked: now it's ₹325 per metric ton for domestic flights and ₹455 for international ones.
There are exemptions if you're under two years old or have a diplomatic passport.
Plus, eligible airlines can receive discounts on landing charges for new or underserved routes, so you might see more flight options.