Ken-Betwa project triggers Chhatarpur protests, Amit Bhatnagar suspends fast
The Ken-Betwa river linking project in Madhya Pradesh is facing strong pushback from locals, with protests ramping up in Chhatarpur district.
On July 19, police cleared a protest camp and picked up nearly 150 protestors.
Activist Amit Bhatnagar suspended his 18-day fast after officials agreed to include more families in the rehab plan, but tensions remain high.
Ken-Betwa displaces over 7,000 families
The project will displace over 7,000 families across 22 villages. Protesters want ₹12.5 lakh per adult as compensation and fairer rehab terms for everyone affected.
There's also worry about the loss of over 12,400 trees felled in Panna Tiger Reserve and threats to tigers, gharials, and rare birds.
The government has added ₹300 crore for extra compensation but called some demands "invalid," so locals are still pressing for better support.