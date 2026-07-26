Ken-Betwa project triggers Chhatarpur protests, Amit Bhatnagar suspends fast

The project will displace over 7,000 families across 22 villages. Protesters want ₹12.5 lakh per adult as compensation and fairer rehab terms for everyone affected.

There's also worry about the loss of over 12,400 trees felled in Panna Tiger Reserve and threats to tigers, gharials, and rare birds.

The government has added ₹300 crore for extra compensation but called some demands "invalid," so locals are still pressing for better support.