Ken-Betwa river link threatens Panna Tiger Reserve and 22 villages
The Ken-Betwa river-link project in Madhya Pradesh is making headlines, not just for its water diversion plans, but because it's set to affect 22 villages, many home to Adivasi communities.
Approved in 2021, the project's Daudhan dam will submerge parts of the Panna Tiger Reserve, sparking ongoing protests from locals worried about losing their homes and forests.
Villagers demand resettlement, reject ₹12.5L ₹5L
Villagers say the government's compensation offer (₹12.5 lakh per adult and ₹5 lakh per acre) doesn't cut it, especially since many don't have official land records.
They're pushing for proper resettlement and protection of their forest-based livelihoods.
Protests have included hunger strikes and symbolic pyres, with activists like Medha Patkar highlighting broken promises and deforestation risks.