Kendrapara boy Swadhin Senapati dies of suspected food poisoning
India
A tragic case of suspected food poisoning in Odisha's Kendrapara district claimed the life of 13-year-old Swadhin Senapati.
After having dinner at home on late Friday evening, Swadhin and four family members fell seriously ill with symptoms like vomiting and diarrhea.
While Swadhin sadly did not make it, the others are now being treated in a hospital.
Health officials suspect stale food
Health officials think stale food could be to blame.
The family had eaten food cooked earlier that day, including a curry made of Malabar spinach, and one relative mentioned they had also had watermelon before getting sick.
Health officials say food poisoning looks likely and are awaiting post-mortem reports to ascertain the exact cause of death.