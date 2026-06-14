Kendriya Vidyalayas to offer Sanskrit as 3rd language from 2026-27

Students choose languages on Samagam portal

Students will share their language preferences through the Samagam portal, helping schools plan out sections and teachers.

While every KV must offer Sanskrit, regional languages can be added in schools with a single section if at least 15 students sign up for separate batches.

And here's some good news: there won't be any board exams for the third language in class 10, so you get to focus on learning without exam pressure.

This follows new NEP rules and CBSE guidelines aiming to support both regional languages and Sanskrit in schools.