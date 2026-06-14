Kendriya Vidyalayas to offer Sanskrit as 3rd language from 2026-27
From the 2026-27 school year, Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) will have at least one Sanskrit section in classes six and nine.
Students can choose Sanskrit or a regional language as their third language, alongside Hindi and English.
The idea is to give everyone more options and make language learning a bit more flexible.
Students choose languages on Samagam portal
Students will share their language preferences through the Samagam portal, helping schools plan out sections and teachers.
While every KV must offer Sanskrit, regional languages can be added in schools with a single section if at least 15 students sign up for separate batches.
And here's some good news: there won't be any board exams for the third language in class 10, so you get to focus on learning without exam pressure.
This follows new NEP rules and CBSE guidelines aiming to support both regional languages and Sanskrit in schools.