Kenyan woman arrested at Chennai airport with 850g cocaine ₹15cr
A 35-year-old Kenyan woman was arrested at Chennai International Airport on Tuesday after officials found she had smuggled in 850gm of cocaine, valued at ₹15 crore.
Acting on a tip-off about a possible drug run from Addis Ababa, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) intercepted her after her Ethiopian Airlines flight landed and discovered she had hidden the drugs by swallowing capsules.
Woman swallowed almost 70 cocaine capsules
When her answers did not add up during questioning, officials ordered a medical check.
An X-ray revealed almost 70 capsules inside her stomach, all packed with high-purity cocaine.
She had arrived on a tourist visa and is now suspected to be part of an international trafficking group.
The DRI has started investigating who was supposed to receive the drugs in Chennai and if others are involved.