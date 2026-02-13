Kerala: 2 elephant tusks worth ₹2cr stolen from military station
India
Two elephant tusks valued at over ₹2 crore have gone missing from the high-security Pangode Military Station in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.
The tusks, which were handed over to the Army in 1929 and had been kept in a strongroom at the military station for decades, were reported missing by an army officer.
Break-in likely happened after a DJ party at the mess
The break-in likely happened sometime after a DJ party at the Officers's Mess, between midnight and 9am.
Police think someone who attended the event may be behind the theft and are expected to examine CCTV footage for leads.
An official investigation is underway, and authorities have registered a theft case and detained several people as part of the probe.