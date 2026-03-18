Kerala: 3 medical students die in e-scooter accident
Three MBBS students from Malabar Medical College, Kerala, tragically died early Wednesday when their electric scooter lost control and crashed into a pole before falling into a drain near Koyilandy.
The victims, Nanda Kishore, 22, Abhiyan Rahman, 19, and Abhinav Suresh, 19, were MBBS students at Malabar Medical College.
Police are reviewing CCTV footage to determine cause of accident
Some truck drivers spotted the crash and rushed the injured students to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, but sadly, none survived the journey.
Police are checking closed-circuit television footage to determine exactly what caused the accident.
The news has left classmates and the local community deeply shaken as families wait for final rites.
Victims were from different parts of Kerala
All three were pursuing MBBS at Malabar Medical College but came from different parts of Kerala: Kishore from Karunagappally, Rahman from Kayamkulam, and Suresh from Alanellur.
Their loss is being felt across campus and beyond.