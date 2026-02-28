Kerala: 4 youths killed in car-lorry collision
India
A car accident in Kozhikode, Kerala early Saturday morning left four people dead and one seriously injured after their car hit a parked lorry at Modern Bazar, Ramanattukara.
The victims—Dhinil, Ajeesh, Vimal, and Shyamlal—were all local residents; Dhijil is still in the hospital.
Locals jumped in to help right after the crash before Fire and Rescue teams arrived to free those trapped inside.
Sadly, despite everyone being rushed to different hospitals, only one survived.
Police have examined nearby CCTV footage to ascertain the cause of the accident.
The bodies of the deceased will be handed over to their relatives after the postmortem.