Kerala: 5 family members found dead in house
In Kochi, Kerala, five members of a family, Sreekumari, 58, her daughter Aswathi Nair, 36, and Aswathi's three children aged 14, four, and two, were found dead in their rented home on Saturday morning (March 21, 2026).
Police believe Aswathi and Sreekumari may have poisoned the children before taking their own lives.
The landlord's relative discovered the bodies after no one answered calls for days.
Suicide note, postmortem examinations awaited
The scene suggested careful planning: the children were dressed formally and placed neatly, with the eldest in a suit.
A suicide note pointed to distress after Aswathi's husband died last year and her husband's family blamed her.
The family had recently moved to Kochi for medical treatment. Police are treating it as an unnatural death case; postmortem examinations were scheduled.