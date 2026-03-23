Kerala: 5 family members found dead in house India Mar 23, 2026

In Kochi, Kerala, five members of a family, Sreekumari, 58, her daughter Aswathi Nair, 36, and Aswathi's three children aged 14, four, and two, were found dead in their rented home on Saturday morning (March 21, 2026).

Police believe Aswathi and Sreekumari may have poisoned the children before taking their own lives.

The landlord's relative discovered the bodies after no one answered calls for days.