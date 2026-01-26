Kerala activist, Himalayan botanist among Padma Shri awardees
India
This year's Padma Shri awards spotlight two inspiring changemakers:
92-year-old Kollakkayil Devaki Amma G from Kerala, who turned a patch of sandy land into a lush home for over 3,000 rare plants, and
Gambir Singh Yonzone from Darjeeling, an educationist and social activist and founder of the Himalaya Science Association.
Why does this matter?
Amma G and Gambir Singh Yonzone show how grassroots action can make a real difference—whether it's transforming barren land into green havens or helping create national parks that protect endangered ecosystems.
Their work isn't just about plants and animals; it's about inspiring communities to care for the planet.
These awards are a nod to people quietly changing India's future, one local effort at a time.