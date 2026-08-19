Kerala advances pensions for over 65L people, allocates ₹1,105cr

Kerala is also rolling out ₹630 crore in bonuses and allowances for government employees, teachers, and pensioners.

There's extra support too: Anganwadi pension arrears of ₹34 crore are being cleared up to July 31, 2026, ₹310 crore to clear pending backward classes scholarship amounts that accrued during the previous government, and workers who have completed 100 days of work under the employment guarantee scheme receive a ₹45 crore Onam allowance.

To keep prices steady during the festival rush, ₹78 crore will go to subsidized goods through SupplyCo and Consumerfed, plus more than three lakh kits have already been sent to ration shops across the state, of which 75,000 have been distributed to cardholders.