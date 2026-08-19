Kerala advances pensions for over 65L people, allocates ₹1,105cr
To help everyone celebrate Onam without money worries, Kerala's Chief Minister VD Satheesan has announced that over 65 lakh people will get their social security and welfare pensions earlier than usual, starting August 19 instead of the 25th.
The state is putting aside ₹1,105 crore to make sure this happens in time for the festival.
Kerala rolls out ₹630cr Onam relief
Kerala is also rolling out ₹630 crore in bonuses and allowances for government employees, teachers, and pensioners.
There's extra support too: Anganwadi pension arrears of ₹34 crore are being cleared up to July 31, 2026, ₹310 crore to clear pending backward classes scholarship amounts that accrued during the previous government, and workers who have completed 100 days of work under the employment guarantee scheme receive a ₹45 crore Onam allowance.
To keep prices steady during the festival rush, ₹78 crore will go to subsidized goods through SupplyCo and Consumerfed, plus more than three lakh kits have already been sent to ration shops across the state, of which 75,000 have been distributed to cardholders.