Kerala allocates 88.23cr to KSRTC to cover 'Priyadarshini' losses
India
Kerala just allocated ₹88.23 crore to help KSRTC recover from the Priyadarshini scheme, which gave women and transgender people free bus rides all through September 2026.
The move, announced on October 24, is meant to keep public transport running smoothly after a month of lost ticket sales.
Indira guarantees provided 4cr free rides
Launched under the Indira Guarantees by the UDF government in June 2026, this program let over 4 crore women ride for free on 3,125 regular busses last month.
While it made travel easier for many, KSRTC ended up with a big revenue gap, now covered by this state funding so services don't take a hit.