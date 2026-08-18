Kerala announces 25% higher crop compensation, fairer paddy prices

Rubber prices are set to rise again, soon reaching ₹300 per kilogram, to give rubber growers a better deal.

The state also plans to blend AI with traditional farming methods, hoping this tech boost will cut down on crop losses and wildlife damage.

Plus, the government wants to make it easier for farmers to grow diverse crops like avocado and rambutan, reopen closed plantations, and push "Kerala Brand" products for export through Vizhinjam port.

And in a special moment, seed conservationist Cheruvayal Raman received the first Oommen Chandy Memorial Award for his work preserving traditional seeds.