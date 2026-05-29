Kerala announces Project Menstrual Dignity allowing schoolgirls 3 days off
India
Kerala is planning "Project Menstrual Dignity," letting schoolgirls take up to three days off each month for their periods, with weekend catch-up classes so no one falls behind.
Announced by the state government on May 29, 2026, this move is part of a bigger push to make schools and workplaces more supportive for women and girls.
Kerala plans workplace supports, orphan-free push
The state also plans safer day-care centers at bigger workplaces, equal pay for women, more public restrooms in cities, and six months' maternity leave for women in unorganized jobs.
Plus, Kerala wants to become India's first orphan-free state by encouraging adoptions and foster care, along with better access to basics like sanitary pads and footwear.