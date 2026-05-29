Kerala announces Project Menstrual Dignity allowing schoolgirls 3 days off India May 29, 2026

Kerala is planning "Project Menstrual Dignity," letting schoolgirls take up to three days off each month for their periods, with weekend catch-up classes so no one falls behind.

Announced by the state government on May 29, 2026, this move is part of a bigger push to make schools and workplaces more supportive for women and girls.