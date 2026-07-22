Kerala app taxi strike on July 21 leaves 80% offline
India
Getting around Kerala just got tougher: most online taxis are off the road after drivers launched an indefinite strike on July 21.
With about 80% of app-based cabs offline, regular riders have been hit with long waits and much higher fares, pushing many to hop on busses or autorickshaws instead.
AKODUA drivers hold Uber Kochi sit-in
Drivers, led by AKODUA, are demanding fairer pay, more support for their welfare, and a ban on illegal bike taxis. They even held a sit-in outside Uber's Kochi office to get their voices heard.
While some fleet cabs still run, most aggregator rides are unavailable, and with fewer options out there, even autos and bikes have bumped up their prices.
Daily commuters are definitely feeling the pinch.