Kerala Army camp receives bomb threat email, probe underway
India
On Tuesday, staff at the Defense Security Corps (DSC) Records Center in Kannur, Kerala, found an email warning that RDX explosives had been planted and could go off within eight hours.
The message set off a response from authorities to keep everyone safe.
Investigation on to track the sender of email
The Army, local police, and a bomb squad teamed up right away to search the area and lock things down.
Authorities conducted an intensive search of the area, but investigators are working to track down who sent the email.
Security remains tight around the DSC Center as they keep digging for answers.