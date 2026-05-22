Kerala asks arrivals from Ebola-affected countries to undergo 21-day surveillance
Kerala is now asking anyone arriving from Ebola-affected countries such as the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, and South Sudan, to stay under health surveillance for 21 days.
Even though there are no cases in India yet, the State Rapid Response Team says this move is just to be extra careful.
If you are flying in, you will need to watch out for symptoms such as fever or fatigue and let airport health officials know if anything feels off.
Kerala boosts airport and seaport screening
To keep things safe, Kerala has boosted screening at airports and seaports.
Hospitals have isolation wards ready, and officials have been directed to ensure timely training of healthcare workers in PPE use, drawing on lessons learned from past outbreaks such as Nipah and COVID-19.
Officials say these steps are precautionary because Kerala gets lots of international visitors; it is all about catching any issues early and keeping everyone healthy.