Kerala asks arrivals from Ebola-affected countries to undergo 21-day surveillance India May 22, 2026

Kerala is now asking anyone arriving from Ebola-affected countries such as the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, and South Sudan, to stay under health surveillance for 21 days.

Even though there are no cases in India yet, the State Rapid Response Team says this move is just to be extra careful.

If you are flying in, you will need to watch out for symptoms such as fever or fatigue and let airport health officials know if anything feels off.