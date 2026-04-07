Kerala Assembly elections: Indians in UAE face 2.3L fares home

Over 2.3L Kerala voters abroad struggle

More than 2.3 lakh registered Kerala voters living abroad, many in the Gulf, are now struggling with travel plans.

In previous years, special vote flights helped them get home, but those options are mostly off the table this time.

With polling on April 9, some are booking pricey tickets or taking long detours through cities like Bengaluru just to cast their vote.

All these hurdles might mean fewer Gulf-based Keralites will be able to participate in this year's election.