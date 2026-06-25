Kerala ATS detains Mohammad Rathon Islam over undocumented plywood work

Bangladeshi workers detained in Perumbavoor, Kuruppampady

When Islam was caught, he had Bangladeshi identification papers with him. Local police are now digging deeper into his case.

Turns out, this is not just a one-off. Police have also detained several undocumented Bangladeshi workers from plywood factories in Perumbavoor and Kuruppampady.

The arrests highlight ongoing worries about illegal hiring and shady employment practices in these areas.