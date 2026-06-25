Kerala ATS detains Mohammad Rathon Islam over undocumented plywood work
India
A Bangladeshi man named Mohammad Rathon Islam was picked up by Kerala's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) after it found him allegedly working without proper documents at a plywood factory.
He had been on the job for about a month, and the ATS tracked him down thanks to some solid intelligence.
Bangladeshi workers detained in Perumbavoor, Kuruppampady
When Islam was caught, he had Bangladeshi identification papers with him. Local police are now digging deeper into his case.
Turns out, this is not just a one-off. Police have also detained several undocumented Bangladeshi workers from plywood factories in Perumbavoor and Kuruppampady.
The arrests highlight ongoing worries about illegal hiring and shady employment practices in these areas.