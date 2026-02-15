Kerala: Award-winning farmer dies by suicide over financial debt
India
Ambattu Elias, a 62-year-old celebrated farmer from Kerala's Kannur district, is alleged to have died by suicide, reportedly due to overwhelming financial debt.
He was found critically ill at his farm after allegedly consuming pesticide and passed away in hospital despite treatment.
Debt reached several lakhs
Elias spent nearly 40 years growing vegetables on leased land but couldn't earn enough to clear his debts, which had reached several lakhs.
Even as an award-winning farmer, family sources said his income did not match the yield.
The report linked his suspected suicide to debt.