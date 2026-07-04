Kerala battered by rain and strong winds, rivers filling fast

Pambla dam shutters opened in Idukki

In Idukki, the Pambla Dam had its shutters opened as a safety measure, so people living near the Periyar River have been told to stay cautious.

The Disaster Management Authority is warning of more heavy rain and gusts up to 40km per hour in Thrissur, Idukki, and Kannur.

Schools in Thrissur are closed for now, and people in flood- or landslide-prone spots are being asked to move somewhere safer if they can.

Everyone is being reminded to avoid risky travel and to follow local safety advice until things calm down.