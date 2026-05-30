Kerala battling mixed-virus flu surge with 941 cases, 9 deaths India May 30, 2026

Kerala's battling a wave of flu this year, with 941 confirmed cases and nine deaths, almost half of these just in May.

The state's dealing with a mix of viruses like Influenza A (H3N2/H1N1), Influenza B, RSV, and COVID-19, making it tough for doctors to tell them apart since the symptoms are so similar.