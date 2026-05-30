Kerala battling mixed-virus flu surge with 941 cases, 9 deaths
India
Kerala's battling a wave of flu this year, with 941 confirmed cases and nine deaths, almost half of these just in May.
The state's dealing with a mix of viruses like Influenza A (H3N2/H1N1), Influenza B, RSV, and COVID-19, making it tough for doctors to tell them apart since the symptoms are so similar.
Kerala urges masks, caution for vulnerable
Health officials say pregnant women, older adults, and people with weak immune systems are most at risk.
To stay safe: wear masks in crowded places, practice good cough etiquette, and avoid big gatherings when you can.
For those who get really sick, especially high-risk groups, doctors recommend starting antiviral medications early.