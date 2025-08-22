Kerala becomes 1st digitally literate state in India

Volunteers taught digital basics

The program started out aiming for ages 14-65 but soon included everyone. Volunteers played a huge part, teaching digital basics across the state—starting with Pullampara panchayat as the model.

Alongside this, Kerala is rolling out high-speed internet through its K-Fone project and moving personal documents online with DigiLockers.

Over 29 lakh people learned new skills, and now around 9,000 government services are available online—making daily life easier for millions.