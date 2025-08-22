Kerala becomes 1st digitally literate state in India
Kerala just made history by becoming the first state in India where everyone is digitally literate.
Announced by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, this achievement was powered by over 2.5 lakh volunteers and reached people of all ages—including a 104-year-old participant, Abdullah Moulavi from Ernakulam.
Volunteers taught digital basics
The program started out aiming for ages 14-65 but soon included everyone. Volunteers played a huge part, teaching digital basics across the state—starting with Pullampara panchayat as the model.
Alongside this, Kerala is rolling out high-speed internet through its K-Fone project and moving personal documents online with DigiLockers.
Over 29 lakh people learned new skills, and now around 9,000 government services are available online—making daily life easier for millions.