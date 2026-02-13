Kerala becomes 1st Indian state with comprehensive urban policy
Kerala just made history by becoming the first Indian state to approve a comprehensive Urban Policy.
With 80% of its people expected to live in cities by 2050, Kerala's new plan is all about smarter, greener, and safer cities.
The policy was shaped by experts from India and abroad, aiming to get ahead of rapid urban growth.
Major shifts in urban planning
This isn't just paperwork—Kerala's policy brings real changes: climate-resilient city planning, better flood and landslide protections, digital data tracking for cities, and "city cabinets" led by mayors.
There's also a focus on public health (especially for vulnerable groups), reviving wetlands, and making Kerala a model for other states.
Plus, global partnerships mean Kerala could set the standard for future Indian cities.