Kerala begins Census 2027 self-enumeration June 16 to 30
India
Kerala's Census 2027 is kicking off with a self-enumeration phase from June 16 to June 30.
If you live in Kerala, you can fill out your household details online at se.census.gov.in.
There are just 34 questions about your home and amenities.
SE ID used to verify households
To get started, you'll enter basic information like your state, head of household's name, mobile number, and language preference.
You'll then mark your home on a map and receive an SE ID.
This ID is important: census officials will use it when they visit between July 1 and July 30 to verify everything.
The next big step comes in February 2027, when the population count happens.
Getting your information in early helps make sure everyone's counted accurately from the start!