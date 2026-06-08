Kerala begins Census 2027 self-enumeration June 16 to 30

SE ID used to verify households

To get started, you'll enter basic information like your state, head of household's name, mobile number, and language preference.

You'll then mark your home on a map and receive an SE ID.

This ID is important: census officials will use it when they visit between July 1 and July 30 to verify everything.

The next big step comes in February 2027, when the population count happens.

Getting your information in early helps make sure everyone's counted accurately from the start!