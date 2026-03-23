Kerala bishops to government: Don't schedule exams on Christian holidays
India
Kerala's top Catholic bishops have asked the government to move national engineering entrance exams that fall on Maundy Thursday and Easter, two of the most important days for Christians.
They say having exams on these dates is not fair, as it forces Christian students to pick between their faith and their future, which goes against their right to religious freedom.
Bishops are taking this up with central authorities
The bishops are taking this up with central authorities, hoping all students can celebrate their traditions without extra stress.
Their message: no one should have to choose between a major exam and a major holiday.