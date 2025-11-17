Kerala: BPCL tanker drivers strike halts fuel loading at major plant
On Monday, over 250 contract tanker drivers for BPCL in Kerala suddenly stopped work at the Irumbanam plant, although fuel loading continued via dealer-hired tankers.
The reason? They're pushing for better working conditions and fairer treatment after initial talks with the company ended inconclusively.
What are the drivers asking for?
The drivers—who aren't part of any union—handed BPCL a list of 17 demands.
Top priorities include completing billing before 5pm safer rest facilities, and timely loading to avoid overnight trips with risky cargo.
They also want equal treatment for all tankers and respect from staff, saying there shouldn't be any bias between dealer-run and contracted vehicles.
Is this going to affect fuel supply?
BPCL says only contracted drivers are striking; dealer-hired tankers are still running.
So, right now, fuel supply disruptions are limited.
The company is reviewing the demands to sort things out and keep things running smoothly across Kerala.