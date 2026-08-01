Kerala braces as IMD issues red alert for 8 districts

Kerala is bracing for some serious downpours, with the weather department (IMD) issuing a red alert for eight districts, including Idukki, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod, over the next 24 hours.

Other areas like Thrissur, Palakkad, and Ernakulam are also under orange alert for very heavy rain.

Even places on yellow alert could see isolated heavy showers.