Kerala braces as IMD issues red alert for 8 districts
India
Kerala is bracing for some serious downpours, with the weather department (IMD) issuing a red alert for eight districts, including Idukki, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod, over the next 24 hours.
Other areas like Thrissur, Palakkad, and Ernakulam are also under orange alert for very heavy rain.
Even places on yellow alert could see isolated heavy showers.
Dam shutters opened and residents urged
The rain has already flooded low-lying areas and pushed up water levels in major dams. Some dam shutters, like Neyyar and Aruvikkara, have been opened to manage the overflow.
The Kerala government is urging people near rivers and dams to stay alert as it keeps a close watch on the situation to keep everyone safe.