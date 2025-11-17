Next Article
Kerala braces for heavy rain: IMD issues yellow alert
Heads up, Kerala!
The IMD has put out a yellow alert for six districts—including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, and Malappuram—with isolated heavy rainfall likely this Tuesday (November 18).
The culprit? A low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal and a cyclonic circulation high up in the atmosphere.
More wet days ahead
And it's not just a one-off—IMD says another low-pressure system could form by November 22, likely bringing even more rain to the state.
If you're near the Western Ghats or in any of the alerted districts, stay cautious and keep an eye on updates.