Kashmiri students report harassment after Red Fort blast
After the recent Red Fort blast, Kashmiri students in UP, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Delhi say they're facing more profiling and even threats of eviction from their residences by landlords.
The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) shared that some students have been harassed both on campus and in their neighborhoods.
JKSA's Nasir Khuehami is urging PM Modi to step in and reassure the community, calling this a "dangerous wave of vilification."
JKSA urges fair treatment and support
JKSA wants investigations to stay fair so innocent Kashmiris aren't blamed.
Khuehami made it clear they condemn the attack—he says most Kashmiri youth just want peace and believe in India's values.
The association is also worried about growing online hate, asking colleges and the government to work together for student safety and to stop communal profiling that could hurt national unity.