Kashmiri students report harassment after Red Fort blast India Nov 17, 2025

After the recent Red Fort blast, Kashmiri students in UP, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Delhi say they're facing more profiling and even threats of eviction from their residences by landlords.

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) shared that some students have been harassed both on campus and in their neighborhoods.

JKSA's Nasir Khuehami is urging PM Modi to step in and reassure the community, calling this a "dangerous wave of vilification."