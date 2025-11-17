Next Article
Noida: Retired Colonel scammed of ₹28.87L via WhatsApp malware
A retired Colonel in Noida, Gopal Kenal, lost nearly ₹29 lakh after scammers tricked him into installing a fake APK file sent over WhatsApp.
The fraudster, pretending to be from Indraprastha Gas Limited, called Kenal about renewing his gas connection and convinced him to download the malicious app.
How the scam worked—and what's being done
Once the APK was installed, spyware gave the scammers full control of Kenal's phone—letting them clone his SIM, intercept OTPs and SMS alerts, and make 13 unauthorized bank transactions plus max out his credit card.
Cybersecurity experts are urging everyone not to install unknown APKs and to report any SIM issues right away.