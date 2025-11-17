SC rejects year-long construction ban to tackle Delhi-NCR pollution

The Supreme Court ruled against a year-long construction ban in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) to improve air quality on Monday. The court said such an order would have far-reaching consequences and affect millions of livelihoods. Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan argued that the situation was an "emergency" with alarming levels of air pollution causing irreversible health damage, especially to children. He mentioned reports that said three in 10 deaths in the NCR are caused by air pollution.

Sustainable measures Court seeks long-term solutions for Delhi-NCR pollution However, the bench headed by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justices K Vinod Chandran and NV Anjaria rejected a total ban on constructions. The CJI asked Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aishwarya Bhatti, appearing for the Union, to consult the Ministry of Environment & Forest (MoEF) and Delhi's Chief Secretary for long-term solutions. He emphasized that suggestions should be sustainable and not temporary fixes.

Alternative proposals Advocates propose online courts, carpooling to reduce pollution The ASG agreed with the SC bench, pointing out that a total ban on construction would impact daily wage workers from neighboring states. "It's not just one side, everybody is getting affected by this," she said. Sankarnarayanan then said that "sacrifices will have to be made by everybody" and emphasized the importance of carpooling and imposing a tax on car use in the current situation.