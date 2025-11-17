Next Article
Bengaluru couple arrested for honey-trapping, robbing man
India
A Bengaluru couple, Kavipriya and Harshavardhan, were arrested after allegedly luring a man they met on a dating app, drugging him at a lodge in Indiranagar, and stealing valuables worth nearly ₹7 lakh.
The victim lost consciousness after drinking water offered by Kavipriya and woke up to find his gold chain, bracelet, and cash missing.
Why they did it—and what happens next
Turns out the couple planned the robbery to pay off debts from various loan apps. This was reportedly their first attempt at such a crime.
Police tracked them down using technical analysis and are now investigating if they've done this before.