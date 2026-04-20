Kerala breaks electricity records amid heat and cooking gas shortages India Apr 20, 2026

Kerala just broke its own electricity records, with demand peaking at 6,033 megawatts and daily use topping 117 million units on April 18.

The main reasons? A major rainfall shortage and everyone cranking up their coolers and air conditioners to deal with the heat.

Plus, cooking gas shortages, thanks to the West Asia crisis, have more people switching to electric stoves.