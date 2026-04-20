Kerala breaks electricity records amid heat and cooking gas shortages
India
Kerala just broke its own electricity records, with demand peaking at 6,033 megawatts and daily use topping 117 million units on April 18.
The main reasons? A major rainfall shortage and everyone cranking up their coolers and air conditioners to deal with the heat.
Plus, cooking gas shortages, thanks to the West Asia crisis, have more people switching to electric stoves.
Kerala seeks interstate power, urges conservation
To avoid blackouts, Kerala's Power Minister K Krishnankutty says he's trying to bring in extra electricity from other states (decision expected by April 22).
Meanwhile, he's asking everyone to go easy on high-power appliances during peak hours so the grid can cope until things cool down.