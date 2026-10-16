Kerala bus operators threaten November 3 strike over ₹800cr losses
India
Private bus operators in Keralam are threatened to begin an indefinite strike from November 3, asking for a fare hike and compensation for losses of more than ₹800 crore, caused by the state's free travel scheme for women on government busses.
The All Kerala Bus Operators Association says the current situation just isn't sustainable for private players.
Kerala operators demand ₹15 fare
Operators are pushing for a minimum fare of ₹15, student tickets at one-half price, and to be included (with compensation) in the women's free ride scheme.
To get their point across, the Kerala State Private Bus Operators Federation will hold a hunger strike on October 27.