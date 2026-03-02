Kerala Cabinet clears land for BrahMos unit, takes other decisions
Big news from Kerala: the state Cabinet just approved 180 acres of land—free of cost—for a new BrahMos missile and strategic unit in Kallikkad village.
This move is set to boost local defense manufacturing and could open up new opportunities in tech and engineering right at home.
Treesa Jolly gets government job
The Cabinet also created a government job for Commonwealth Games medalist Treesa Jolly, showing some love for sporting talent.
Plus, 649 families in Perumpetty village are set to get official land deeds if they meet certain requirements.
And for casual government sweepers, there's good news: the government will consult the Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department on reserving 20% of future part-time sweeper vacancies for currently working casual sweepers under new guidelines.