Kerala Cabinet clears land for BrahMos unit, takes other decisions

Treesa Jolly gets government job

The Cabinet also created a government job for Commonwealth Games medalist Treesa Jolly, showing some love for sporting talent.

Plus, 649 families in Perumpetty village are set to get official land deeds if they meet certain requirements.

And for casual government sweepers, there's good news: the government will consult the Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department on reserving 20% of future part-time sweeper vacancies for currently working casual sweepers under new guidelines.