Kerala caterers protest and demand rollback after ₹993 LPG hike

Kerala caterers losing ₹2,000 to ₹5,000

According to AKCA leaders, small catering units are losing about ₹2,000 a day and medium-sized ones nearly ₹5,000, money that's tough to recover, especially since most don't have cheaper fuel options like firewood.

In Ernakulam district alone (with around 1,000 catering units), many businesses are struggling to survive.

AKCA representatives also pointed out that ongoing LPG shortages linked to the West Asia crisis are making things even harder during peak wedding and festival season.