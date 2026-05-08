Kerala caterers protest and demand rollback after ₹993 LPG hike
Caterers across Kerala are feeling the pinch after commercial LPG cylinder prices shot up by ₹993 on May 1.
The All Kerala Caterers Association (AKCA) staged protests in all 14 districts on Friday, with president A.J. Zachariah criticizing the government for letting oil companies decide prices.
Their main demand: roll back the hike so they can stay afloat.
Kerala caterers losing ₹2,000 to ₹5,000
According to AKCA leaders, small catering units are losing about ₹2,000 a day and medium-sized ones nearly ₹5,000, money that's tough to recover, especially since most don't have cheaper fuel options like firewood.
In Ernakulam district alone (with around 1,000 catering units), many businesses are struggling to survive.
AKCA representatives also pointed out that ongoing LPG shortages linked to the West Asia crisis are making things even harder during peak wedding and festival season.