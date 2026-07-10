Kerala chemists unite for Operation Toofan to curb drug abuse
Kerala's chemists are teaming up for Operation Toofan, a statewide push to tackle drug abuse.
The All Kerala Chemists and Druggists Association (AKCDA) is calling for tougher prescription rules and stepping up efforts to track medicines that often get misused.
Pharmacists across the state are also joining hands with police and drug control officials to keep things in check.
AKCDA urges clearer prescriptions and controls
AKCDA is urging the Health Department to require doctors to write prescriptions more clearly (think capital letters and generic names) to cut down on mistakes or misuse.
They want stricter controls on meds like sleeping pills, better quality checks, and only authorized suppliers handling distribution.
Plus, they're calling for strict enforcement of the ban on discount boards outside pharmacies that could tempt people into misusing medicines.
Pharmacists are also staying alert for sketchy buying patterns (like odd requests for syringes), sharing info through WhatsApp groups so they can flag issues quickly and help stop abuse before it starts.