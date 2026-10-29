Kerala Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar faces VACB preliminary probe
India
Kerala's Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, is involved in an ongoing preliminary inquiry/probe by the state Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau. The case goes back to his time as Public Works Department secretary and centers on an old road project.
Minister P K Basheer confirmed the ongoing probe during a recent Assembly session.
MC road project alleged 700 cr
The controversy is about the 2006 Kerala State Transport Project, which was supposed to rebuild MC Road using World Bank funds.
Alleged irregularities in how it was handled reportedly cost the government around ₹700 crore.
The project involved a Malaysian joint venture, and concerns were raised by one of their engineers before he tragically passed away.