Kerala chief minister Satheesan vows intensified search for missing fishermen
India
Kerala's chief minister, V.D. Satheesan, has assured families that the search for missing fishermen will be stepped up, after speaking with the daughter of John Mathias over the phone.
Protests broke out near the coastal police station, with families saying rescue efforts weren't enough.
Kerala mobilizes Coast Guard and aid
The government is working with the Coast Guard, police, and other teams, using ships, helicopters, and patrol boats, to look along the coast and offshore areas.
Emergency aid has been given to affected families.
Over the past decade, Kerala's fishing community has faced tough times: 160 fishermen have gone missing at sea and 469 have lost their lives.
The state says it's committed to better safety and ongoing support for those hit hardest.