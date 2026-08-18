Kerala Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan rejects Onam kit irregularity claims
India
Kerala chief minister V.D. Satheesan has shrugged off accusations of irregularities in distributing free Onam kits, calling them "total falsehood" and saying things are going as planned.
75,885 ration cardholders have already received their kits, with the government prepping 6,02,609 kits, with 6,02,609 kits readied against a requirement of 5.93 lakh.
Kerala sells 13 essentials cheaper
To make things smoother this season, the state is selling 13 essential items like dals and coconut oil at lower prices through Maveli Stores and Supplyco outlets.
Plus, ration cardholders can now buy subsidized goods for both August and September in one go, making festive shopping a bit less stressful.