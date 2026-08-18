Kerala Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan rejects Onam kit irregularity claims

Kerala chief minister V.D. Satheesan has shrugged off accusations of irregularities in distributing free Onam kits, calling them "total falsehood" and saying things are going as planned.

75,885 ration cardholders have already received their kits, with the government prepping 6,02,609 kits, with 6,02,609 kits readied against a requirement of 5.93 lakh.