Kerala Child Welfare Committee launches 'lipstick-free campuses' citing mercury cadmium India Jun 15, 2026

Kerala's Child Welfare Committee (CWC) just kicked off a "lipstick-free campuses" drive in schools, hoping to get students thinking twice about using cosmetics.

The big concern? Products like lipsticks, eyeliners, and face creams can contain heavy metals such as mercury and cadmium, which are absorbed more easily by kids' skin and can be risky for their health.