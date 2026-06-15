Kerala Child Welfare Committee launches 'lipstick-free campuses' citing mercury cadmium
India
Kerala's Child Welfare Committee (CWC) just kicked off a "lipstick-free campuses" drive in schools, hoping to get students thinking twice about using cosmetics.
The big concern? Products like lipsticks, eyeliners, and face creams can contain heavy metals such as mercury and cadmium, which are absorbed more easily by kids' skin and can be risky for their health.
Schools to earn 'lipstick-free campuses' status
The campaign started at Mayyanad Higher Secondary School after a study found rising bowel cancer cases among children in several districts.
It also follows the seizure of mercury-laden cosmetics near schools.
Schools that finish awareness sessions led by experts will earn "lipstick-free campuses" status, and there are plans to involve parents and local communities next.