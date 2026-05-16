Kerala Class 10 SSLC pass rate tops 99% this year

Kerala portals publish SSLC results

You can check your results on prd.kerala.gov.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, or keralaresults.nic.in.

This year saw over 30,000 students scoring A-plus grades and more than 2,000 schools with perfect results!

If you scored high in Malayalam and pick it as your second language in higher secondary school, there are scholarships up for grabs.

Plus One admissions open from the day following the publication of the SSLC results, and if you want to boost your marks further, supplementary "Save a Year" exams are coming up soon.