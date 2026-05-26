Kerala Class 12 results released today at 3pm online
India
Kerala's Class 12 results are dropping today at 3pm
If you're one of the 425,000 students who took the exams in March, you can check your scores on keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, Digilocker, or the Saphalam app.
Download provisional scorecard, collect school copy
Just head to any official portal, find the Class 12 results link, and log in with your details.
Download your provisional scorecard, but remember, you'll need to pick up the official copy from your school.
Double-check all info like your name and marks; mistakes can mess up admissions.
Kerala last year 77.81% pass rate
In case you're curious: last year's overall pass rate was 77.81%, with science stream leading at 83.25%.
If anything looks off in your result this time, let your school know as soon as possible for corrections.