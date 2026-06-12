Kerala Class I admissions fall by over 31,000 this year
India
Kerala's schools are seeing fewer new faces in Class I this year; admissions dropped by over 31,000 compared to last year.
Total enrollments fell from about 280,000 to just over 250,000, and this dip affected government, aided, and unaided schools alike.
Classes I to X down 100,000+
It's not just the youngest classes feeling the pinch; overall student numbers from Classes I to X also went down by more than 100,000.
Interestingly, while fewer kids joined Class I, Class II enrolments this year were slightly higher than last year's Class I figures in each sector.
This continues a trend of shrinking early school admissions in Kerala over the past few years.