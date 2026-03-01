Kerala CM calls US, Israel 'rogue nations' after Khamenei's death
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has openly criticized the US and Israel after their airstrikes killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and top officials.
Speaking on March 1, he labeled both countries as "rogue nations" with an imperialist mindset, following the February 28 attack.
Urges PM Modi to step up for Indian expatriates in Gulf
Vijayan called for everyone to condemn the strikes, saying, The rogue nations expect that all countries will align their policies with them.
He urged PM Modi to step up for Indian expatriates in the Gulf—especially Kerala's workers who play a huge role in the state's economy.
Vijayan's anti-imperialist views
Vijayan is Kerala's Chief Minister and a senior leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).
Known for his strong anti-imperialist views, his party has criticized alleged interference in Venezuela.