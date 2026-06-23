Kerala CM cites 'The Nutmeg's Curse' for Muziris maritime museum
Kerala's Chief Minister is taking inspiration from Amitav Ghosh's book, The Nutmeg's Curse, for a fresh policy idea.
The state plans to set up an International Maritime Museum near Muziris, aiming to spotlight Kerala's maritime history and attract global tourists.
Ghosh was genuinely impressed, posting on X that "only in Keralam" would a leader base policy on a book like his.
Museum plan links heritage and sustainability
The museum proposal isn't just about history. It's also tied to sustainable development. Drawing from ancient trade routes discussed in the book, the plan links preserving heritage with economic growth.
The Nutmeg's Curse has become a go-to reference for environmental conversations in Kerala and continues to inspire new ways of thinking about policy and conservation.