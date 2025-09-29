Kerala CM launches 'CM with Me' initiative for direct complaints

Vijayan takes calls himself, ministers show support

The program runs a round-the-clock call center staffed by police and officials from different departments, coordinated by Chief Secretary A Jayathilak.

Actor Tovino Thomas was the first caller and gave the idea his support.

At launch, CM Vijayan even took calls himself—including one from Daisy in Kannur asking for housing help—showing he's serious about listening.

Several ministers turned up too, signaling strong backing across the government.