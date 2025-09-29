Next Article
Kerala CM launches 'CM with Me' initiative for direct complaints
India
Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan just rolled out "CM with Me," a new initiative that lets people register their complaints directly and promises a response within 48 hours.
The goal? Make it easier for everyone to reach the government, boost transparency, and get issues sorted quickly.
Vijayan takes calls himself, ministers show support
The program runs a round-the-clock call center staffed by police and officials from different departments, coordinated by Chief Secretary A Jayathilak.
Actor Tovino Thomas was the first caller and gave the idea his support.
At launch, CM Vijayan even took calls himself—including one from Daisy in Kannur asking for housing help—showing he's serious about listening.
Several ministers turned up too, signaling strong backing across the government.