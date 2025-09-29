Next Article
Kishanganj's Iranian-origin residents face voting rights uncertainty
India
Ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, about 30 Iranian-origin residents in Kishanganj—many with families here for over 40 years—have been served notices to prove their citizenship.
Even though some family members have been on voter rolls since at least 2003, this community is facing renewed pressure and uncertainty about their right to vote.
Local leaders urge fair process
Losing voting rights isn't just about elections—it could also mean feeling excluded in a place they've long called home.
The SIR process aims to keep voter lists accurate, but repeated scrutiny is leaving these residents anxious about being sidelined.
Local leaders are urging that rules be followed fairly so no legitimate voter gets left out, especially with elections around the corner.